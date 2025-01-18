Senators score twice in final minutes, rally past Bruins in shootout

Jensen scored with a snap shot from the right face-off circle to cut it to 5-4 at 16:47. Norris scored with a one-timer from the slot to tie the game 5-5 at 19:48.

Tim Stutzle scored the only goal in the shootout and had a goal and an assist, Norris scored twice and Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves for the Senators (23-18-4), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games.

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie each had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves for the Bruins (22-19-6), who lost for the seventh time in nine games (2-5-2).

Adam Gaudette gave Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:47 of the first period when he scored at the edge of the crease.

Stutzle's pass attempt was blocked, but he regained possession and scored with a wrist shot over Swayman's blocker to make it 2-0 at 7:35.

Zacha cut it to 2-1 at 11:07 with a backhand on a power play after a centering pass from Pastrnak.

Pastrnak tied it 2-2 at 19:22 when he beat Merilainen with a wrist shot over the blocker from the top of the right face-off circle on the rush.

Geekie scored on a cross-slot pass from Zacha in front to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 1:06 of the second period.

Norris tipped a Jake Sanderson point shot on the power play to tie it 3-3 at 5:41.

John Beecher's point shot went under the right arm of Merilainen to make it 4-3 at 14:38.

Vinni Lettieri extended the lead to 5-3 at 11:23 of the third period.