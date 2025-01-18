Senators score twice in final minutes, rally past Bruins in shootout

Norris ties game with 12 seconds remaining after Jensen goal; Pastrnak has 3 points for Boston

Bruins at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Nick Jensen and Josh Norris each scored with the goalie pulled for an extra skater in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators rallied to defeat the Boston Bruins 6-5 in a shootout at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Jensen scored with a snap shot from the right face-off circle to cut it to 5-4 at 16:47. Norris scored with a one-timer from the slot to tie the game 5-5 at 19:48.

Tim Stutzle scored the only goal in the shootout and had a goal and an assist, Norris scored twice and Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves for the Senators (23-18-4), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games.

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie each had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves for the Bruins (22-19-6), who lost for the seventh time in nine games (2-5-2).

Adam Gaudette gave Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:47 of the first period when he scored at the edge of the crease.

Stutzle's pass attempt was blocked, but he regained possession and scored with a wrist shot over Swayman's blocker to make it 2-0 at 7:35.

Zacha cut it to 2-1 at 11:07 with a backhand on a power play after a centering pass from Pastrnak.

Pastrnak tied it 2-2 at 19:22 when he beat Merilainen with a wrist shot over the blocker from the top of the right face-off circle on the rush.

Geekie scored on a cross-slot pass from Zacha in front to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 1:06 of the second period.

Norris tipped a Jake Sanderson point shot on the power play to tie it 3-3 at 5:41.

John Beecher's point shot went under the right arm of Merilainen to make it 4-3 at 14:38.

Vinni Lettieri extended the lead to 5-3 at 11:23 of the third period.

Latest News

Brink scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period, Flyers defeat Devils

Lundqvist meets fan wearing jersey during ski trip

Ullmark’s kids make homemade signs for Swayman before Bruins, Senators matchup

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ference excited Hockey Day in Canada spotlights Canmore, Alberta

NHL Buzz: Faber to return from injury for Wild against Predators

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award nominations open

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind surprising Blue Jackets

NHL Buzz: Andersen activated from injured reserve by Hurricanes

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Panthers prospect Sawchyn elevating game by shooting more

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 18

Nedeljkovic latest NHL goalie with a goal

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase when Capitals face Crosby, Penguins

Nedeljkovic gets goal, assist, makes 40 saves in Penguins win against Sabres

Jarvis scores twice, Hurricanes edge Golden Knights

Penguins bench goes wild for Nedeljkovic's goal, burns up social media

Marner ready to shine for Canada at 4 Nations playing in Montreal