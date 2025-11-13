Bruins at Senators projected lineups

BRUINS (11-7-0) at SENATORS (8-5-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jonathan Aspirot
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (lower body), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Johnny Beecher (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Hayden Hodgson
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Beecher, a forward who hasn't played since Nov. 6, participated in Boston's morning skate but will not dress. ... Chabot, a defenseman who left a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, will not play; Senators general manager Steve Staios did not have a timeline on Chabot's return. ... Matinpalo will enter the lineup in Chabot's place after being a healthy scratch for three straight games. … Ottawa coach Travis Green did not have an update on Lycksell’s status Thursday; the forward hasn’t been seen on the ice since Saturday. ... MacDermid will take Lycksell’s spot on the fourth line.