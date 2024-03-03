Palmieri gets hat trick, Islanders defeat slumping Bruins

It was Palmieri's third NHL hat trick and first since Oct. 30, 2019.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bo Horvat each had two assists for the Islanders (26-20-14), who have won three in a row. Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves.

Marc McLaughlin scored for the Bruins (35-13-14), who have lost four of their past five (1-1-3). Linus Ullmark made 22 saves.

Palmieri gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 3:32 of the first peirod. He took a stretch pass from Noah Dobson at the blue line and beat Ullmark five-hole from the right circle.

Palmieri made it 2-0 at 5:27 with a power-play goal. Horvat's one-timer hit off Parker Wotherspoon and deflected to Palmieri, who swatted the puck into the open net from the left post.

Palmieri then completed the natural hat trick at 12:19 of the first to extend the lead to 3-0. He skated into the rebound of Ryan Pulock's shot and scored from the edge of the crease.

Lee scored 46 seconds into the second period to make it 4-0. He tapped his own rebound into an open net after his initial shot off a rush hit Charlie McAvoy.

Nelson pushed it to 5-0 at 10:24, scoring off his own rebound after receiving a backdoor pass from Horvat.

McLaughlin made it 5-1 at 14:30 with a one-timer from the below the left circle off a pass from McAvoy. McLaughlin was playing in his first NHL game since Jan. 29, 2023.