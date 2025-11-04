Bruins at Islanders projected lineups

BRUINS (7-7-0) at ISLANDERS (6-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont
Johnny Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Jonathan Aspirot -- Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Swayman will make his second straight start in goal for the Bruins, who will use the same lineup from their 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. … Sorokin will start for the Islanders after Rittich stopped 22 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.