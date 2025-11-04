Bruins at Islanders projected lineups

BRUINS (7-7-0) at ISLANDERS (6-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Johnny Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Swayman will make his second straight start in goal for the Bruins, who will use the same lineup from their 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. … Sorokin will start for the Islanders after Rittich stopped 22 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.