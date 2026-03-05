Bruins at Predators projected lineups

BRUINS (34-21-5) at PREDATORS (27-26-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jordan Harris -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: Jonathan Aspirot (illness)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Matthew Wood -- Zachary L’Heureux

Reid Schaefer -- Tyson Jost -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Ryan Ufko -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body), Ryan O’Reilly (upper body)

Status report

Aspirot, a defenseman, did not make the trip; Harris will enter the lineup in his place. … O’Reilly's status is unknown; the center took part in the Predators morning skate after taking a stick to the face during a 3-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.