Bruins at Predators projected lineups

BRUINS (34-21-5) at PREDATORS (27-26-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jordan Harris -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Jonathan Aspirot (illness)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Matthew Wood -- Zachary L’Heureux
Reid Schaefer -- Tyson Jost -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix
Ryan Ufko -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body), Ryan O’Reilly (upper body)
Status report
Aspirot, a defenseman, did not make the trip; Harris will enter the lineup in his place. … O’Reilly's status is unknown; the center took part in the Predators morning skate after taking a stick to the face during a 3-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.