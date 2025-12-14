Bruins at Wild projected lineups

BRUINS (19-13-0) at WILD (18-9-5)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Bruins projected lines
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Jeffrey Viel
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Zach Bogosian -- Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt -- David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Hunter Haight, Matt Kiersted
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)
Status report
Neither team skated. ... Aspirot, a defenseman, and Arvidsson, a forward, were each injured in a 6-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Hughes, acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, will make his Wild debut. ... Brodin, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game and is expected to be out no more than one week, Wild coach John Hynes said.