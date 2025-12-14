Bruins at Wild projected lineups

BRUINS (19-13-0) at WILD (18-9-5)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lines

Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Jeffrey Viel

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Zach Bogosian -- Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt -- David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Hunter Haight, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)

Status report

Neither team skated. ... Aspirot, a defenseman, and Arvidsson, a forward, were each injured in a 6-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Hughes, acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, will make his Wild debut. ... Brodin, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game and is expected to be out no more than one week, Wild coach John Hynes said.

