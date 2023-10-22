Marchand propels Bruins past Kings for 4th straight win to start season

Latest News

McDavid unable to finish Oilers loss with apparent injury

McDavid unable to finish Oilers loss with apparent injury
O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win
Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers

Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers
Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken

Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken
Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers
Bedard scores for ‘electric crowd’ in Chicago home opener

Bedard rewards ‘electric crowd’ with goal in Blackhawks home opener
Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins
Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Blue Jackets recover for OT win against Wild

Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
Anze Kopitar Kings games played record

Smiles out for Kopitar as he breaks Kings games played record
Tavares, Maple Leafs top Lightning in OT in rematch

Tavares lifts Maple Leafs past Lightning in OT again in playoff rematch
Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks
First Heritage Classic played 20 years ago brings back warm memories

1st Heritage Classic played 20 years ago brings back warm memories
Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

Caufield, Canadiens recover for OT victory against Capitals
Skinner sparks Sabres in win against Islanders

Skinner sparks Sabres in win against Islanders
Dallas Stars Ed Belfour Ken Hitchcock Hall of Fame

Stars honor legends Belfour, Hitchcock, who drop puck before game
Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener

Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener
Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Andersson suspended 4 games for actions in Flames game

Marchand propels Bruins past Kings for 4th straight win to start season

Has 3 points, Pastrnak extends goal streak to 4; Kopitar sets Los Angeles record for games played

BOS@LAK: Marchand scores his second goal of game

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight game to start the season, 4-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

It is the eighth time in Bruins history they have won four or more games to start a season, and the first since 1990-91. Boston’s longest winning streak to start a season is six games in 1937-38.

David Pastrnak scored in his fourth straight game and had two assists for the Bruins (4-0-0) and Jeremy Swayman made 32 saves.

Alex Laferriere scored his first NHL goal, and Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Kings (2-2-1), who are 0-2-1 at home.

Anze Kopitar passed Dustin Brown to become the Kings all-time leader in games played with 1,297. He is one of three active players to hold his franchise’s record in games player, joining Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 13:10 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Laferriere tied it 1-1 at 6:28 of the second period on a breakaway. It was his first NHL point in five career games.

Morgan Geekie put the Bruins back ahead 2-1 at 14:45 on the rebound of Derek Forbort’s long shot after it hit off Milan Lucic.

Marchand extended the lead to 3-1 48 seconds later when his shot from above the left circle redirected off Kopitar’s skate and went in between Talbot’s legs.

Marchand pushed it to 4-1 at 17:48 of the second period with his second goal.

Carl Grundstrom scored on the power play at 18:49 for the 4-2 final.