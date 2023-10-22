Marchand propels Bruins past Kings for 4th straight win to start season

It is the eighth time in Bruins history they have won four or more games to start a season, and the first since 1990-91. Boston’s longest winning streak to start a season is six games in 1937-38.

David Pastrnak scored in his fourth straight game and had two assists for the Bruins (4-0-0) and Jeremy Swayman made 32 saves.

Alex Laferriere scored his first NHL goal, and Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Kings (2-2-1), who are 0-2-1 at home.

Anze Kopitar passed Dustin Brown to become the Kings all-time leader in games played with 1,297. He is one of three active players to hold his franchise’s record in games player, joining Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 13:10 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Laferriere tied it 1-1 at 6:28 of the second period on a breakaway. It was his first NHL point in five career games.

Morgan Geekie put the Bruins back ahead 2-1 at 14:45 on the rebound of Derek Forbort’s long shot after it hit off Milan Lucic.

Marchand extended the lead to 3-1 48 seconds later when his shot from above the left circle redirected off Kopitar’s skate and went in between Talbot’s legs.

Marchand pushed it to 4-1 at 17:48 of the second period with his second goal.

Carl Grundstrom scored on the power play at 18:49 for the 4-2 final.