Bruins vs. Panthers

BRUINS (0-0-0) at PANTHERS (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie
Max Jones -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau
Johnny Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Riley Tufte, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Matthew Poitras (upper body), Ian Mitchell (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich -- Jesper Boqvist -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Adam Boqvist
Sergei Bobrovsky
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Nate Schmidt, MacKenzie Entwistle
Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)
Status report
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery would not disclose a starting goalie, but Korpisalo was the first off with Swayman staying on the ice with the scratched and injured players; Swayman missed all of training camp before signing an eight-year contract Sunday. ... Nosek has been out since being injured during the second shift of the Panthers' preseason opener, an 8-7 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 25; general manager Bill Zito said the center is "week-to-week, but it won’t be next week."