Bruins vs. Panthers

BRUINS (0-0-0) at PANTHERS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie

Max Jones -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau

Johnny Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Riley Tufte, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Matthew Poitras (upper body), Ian Mitchell (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich -- Jesper Boqvist -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Nate Schmidt, MacKenzie Entwistle

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)

Status report

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery would not disclose a starting goalie, but Korpisalo was the first off with Swayman staying on the ice with the scratched and injured players; Swayman missed all of training camp before signing an eight-year contract Sunday. ... Nosek has been out since being injured during the second shift of the Panthers' preseason opener, an 8-7 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 25; general manager Bill Zito said the center is "week-to-week, but it won’t be next week."