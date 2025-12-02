Bruins at Red Wings projected lineups

BRUINS (15-12-0) at RED WINGS (13-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Michael Callahan

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Jonathan Aspirot

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Riley Tufte

Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins held an optional morning skate. … Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Appleton, a forward, is expected to miss 7-10 days. … Bruins coach Marco Sturm said Pastrnak is close to returning but will need “a few skates” before he comes back. The forward will miss his third straight game.