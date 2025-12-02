Bruins at Red Wings projected lineups

BRUINS (15-12-0) at RED WINGS (13-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN, SNO, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Michael Callahan
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Jonathan Aspirot
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Riley Tufte
Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins held an optional morning skate. … Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Appleton, a forward, is expected to miss 7-10 days. … Bruins coach Marco Sturm said Pastrnak is close to returning but will need “a few skates” before he comes back. The forward will miss his third straight game.