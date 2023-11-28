Chinakhov, Blue Jackets hand Bruins 3rd straight loss

Dmitri Voronkov, Ivan Provorov, Kirill Marchenko and Justin Danforth scored, and Spencer Martin made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (7-12-4), who have won three of four after a nine-game skid (0-7-2).

Matthew Poitras and John Beecher scored for the Bruins (14-4-3), who have been outscored 17-8 in three straight regulation losses. Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves on 19 shots in 26:14 before being replaced by Linus Ullmark, who made 18 saves.

Voronkov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 15:52 of the first period. He shirked a check by Boston defenseman Derek Forbort in the right corner and jammed the puck inside the near post.

Provorov made it 2-0 at 5:38 of the second period, using a screen by Voronkov to score from the left face-off circle.

Chinakhov’s breakaway extended the lead to 3-0 at 16:42.

Marchenko made it 4-0 at 4:51 of the third period during a 5-on-3 power play.

Poitras cut it to 4-1 at 8:24 off a feed from Charlie McAvoy. It was the rookie’s fifth goal of the season.

Danforth gave the Blue Jackets a 5-1 lead with an empty-net goal at 13:41 before Beecher scored at 17:40 for the 5-2 final.