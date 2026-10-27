Bruins at Hurricanes projected lineups

BRUINS (9-2-1) at HURRICANES (9-2-2)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

Bruins projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Scratched: Jonathan Aspirot, Sean Kuraly, Connor Clifton

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall -- Jordan Martinook -- Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Jordan Staal (calf)

Status report

The Bruins will use the same lineup from their 6-4 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Hall is expected to return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Jankowski will play after missing four games with a lower-body injury; he’s scored in each of his past six.