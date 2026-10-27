Bruins at Hurricanes projected lineups

BRUINS (9-2-1) at HURRICANES (9-2-2)
8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360
Bruins projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Scratched: Jonathan Aspirot, Sean Kuraly, Connor Clifton
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall -- Jordan Martinook -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Jordan Staal (calf)
Status report
The Bruins will use the same lineup from their 6-4 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Hall is expected to return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Jankowski will play after missing four games with a lower-body injury; he’s scored in each of his past six.