Bruins at Flames projected lineups

BRUINS (20-18-1) at FLAMES (16-18-4)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Mikey Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Jonathan Aspirot
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Victor Soderstrom, Jeffrey Viel, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Boston changed forward lines in practice on Sunday, moving Steeves from the fourth to the first line, and Khusnutdinov up a line to re-unite with Minten and Pastrnak, who drops from the first line. … Aspirot is a game-time decision after skating Monday alongside Hampus Lindholm, one day being a full participant in practice for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 11. If he isn't ready, Kolyachonok, a defenseman, likely will take his spot. … Jokiharju, a defenseman who has been out since Nov. 28, also practiced on Sunday but there is no timeline for his return. … Beecher replaced Kirkland, a forward at practice and could play his former team for the first time since the Flames claimed him off waivers from the Bruins on Nov. 18.