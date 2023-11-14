Bruins at Sabres

BRUINS (11-1-2) at SABRES (7-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Matthew Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body), Milan Lucic (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Victor Olofsson - Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Ryan Johnson

Injured: Alex Tuch (upper body), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Shattenkirk returns the lineup after he was scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate. … Buffalo coach Don Granato said one player is "under the weather" and they’ll see how that player feels before making a final decision on the lineup.