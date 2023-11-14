Latest News

Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury
Draisaitl fined $5,000 for actions in Oilers game
Horvat to play at Vancouver for 1st time since trade to Islanders
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Red Wings fans relish 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip to Sweden for Global Series
NHL On Tap: Vatrano, Ducks flying high heading into Nashville
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Zegras placed on injured reserve by Ducks with lower-body injury
Hockey coaches aim to help players build strong mental skills
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Global Series blog: Moritz Seider
Red Wings return to work, focus on Global Series game against Senators
Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken
23 games to be nationally televised this week
Knoblauch receives workmanlike performance in debut as Oilers coach
Oilers pull away from Islanders in 3rd, win 1st game under Knoblauch
Wright of Kraken unlikely to play for Canada at 2024 World Juniors
McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers

Bruins at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444

BRUINS (11-1-2) at SABRES (7-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Matthew Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body), Milan Lucic (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Victor Olofsson - Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek 

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Ryan Johnson 

Injured: Alex Tuch (upper body), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Shattenkirk returns the lineup after he was scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate. … Buffalo coach Don Granato said one player is "under the weather" and they’ll see how that player feels before making a final decision on the lineup.