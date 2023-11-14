Bruins at Sabres

BRUINS (11-1-2) at SABRES (7-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen -- Matthew Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Patrick Brown, Ian Mitchell
Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body), Milan Lucic (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Dylan Cozens
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Victor Olofsson - Peyton Krebs -- Lukas Rousek
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Ryan Johnson
Injured: Alex Tuch (upper body), Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report
Shattenkirk returns the lineup after he was scratched for a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate. … Buffalo coach Don Granato said one player is "under the weather" and they’ll see how that player feels before making a final decision on the lineup.