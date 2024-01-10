Schmaltz scores in OT, Coyotes recover to defeat Bruins

Ullmark injured late for Boston; Ingram makes 29 saves for Arizona, which ends 3-game skid

Recap: Bruins at Coyotes 1.9.24

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Nick Schmaltz scored with 56 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Arizona Coyotes ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.

Schmaltz took a pass from Clayton Keller at the blue line, skated into the left circle and beat Jeremy Swayman with a wrist shot.  

The goal came on the only shot that Swayman faced after he replaced Linus Ullmark, who was helped off the ice at 2:40 of overtime. 

Keller and Dylan Guenther each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (20-17-2), who had lost their previous three by a combined score of 15-4. Connor Ingram made 29 saves.

David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Jesper Boqvist scored for the Bruins (24-8-8), who have lost three of their past four (1-1-2). Ullmark made 32 saves, and Morgan Geekie had two assists.

Pastrnak’s power-play goal made it 1-0 at 4:41 of the first period. He put a wrist shot from the left circle over Ingram’s right shoulder. 

Keller tied it 1-1 at 8:12 of the second period with a power-play goal, putting in a rebound in front. 

Boqvist scored a wrist shot from the slot for his first goal with the Bruins to make it 2-1 at 10:02.  

Guenther tied it 2-2 at 16:30 with his second goal in as many games since being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League. He took a pass in the high slot from Logan Cooley and put a snap shot over Ullmark’s blocker. 

Matias Maccelli gave Arizona a 3-2 lead 52 seconds into the third period, putting in a rebound in front off a Lawson Crouse breakaway attempt after Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei slipped and lost the puck at the blue line.

DeBrusk beat Ingram short side with a snap shot from the right circle to tie it 3-3 at 5:04 on the power play.

