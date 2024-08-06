Blues committed to prospects Stenberg, Lindstein ‘for the long haul’

Lindstein also will play in the SHL this season after he helped Brynas win the championship in Allsvenskan, the second pro division in Sweden, and earn a promotion to the top league.

The 19-year-old had 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 49 games.

"I think my play without the puck is better this year," he said. "I think I took a lot of steps last year in Sweden with my team. To play against men, it's been different than to play against junior players. ... You need to get take more responsibility on the ice without the puck, with your position and how you play with your body and stuff like that. I developed that, and then I know I'm a great player with the puck and feel I'm pretty calm with the puck also."

Like Stenberg, the Blues also discussed having Lindstein come to North America this season, especially after veteran defenseman Torey Krug was diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle July 17 that could sideline the 33-year-old for the entire 2024-25 season if surgery is required. Krug will be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks and a decision will be made around the time training camp opens next month.

After some internal discussion, St. Louis believes having Lindstein continue to develop the defensive details of his game in the SHL was a better option.

"Learning positioning ... which side of a player should be out in front of the net to box out to give himself a better chance to make a defensive play, understanding defensive situations," Taylor said. "We feel strongly that he's going to have that ice time there. He's been put in difficult situations, defensively and offensively, that is going to allow him to grow as a player and as a person."

One other benefit to them remaining in the SHL will be a chance to play for Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

They took home the silver medal at the 2024 WJC in Gothenburg, Sweden, with Stenberg leading Sweden with five goals in seven games, and Lindstein being named a tournament All-Star after leading Sweden defensemen with eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games.

"At that age, not too many times do you get to experience having 18,000-20,000 people in a building that has the same atmosphere that you have during an NHL game," Taylor said. "The World Junior allows that full experience for these players. To play under the pressure last year, playing under the pressure of being in front of their own country and trying to win gold and getting to the final game, coming up a little short against Team USA, this gives them another opportunity for growth and playing against their peers, the best players at that age group.

"So, it's another great opportunity for these guys to grow and learn, experience and go through these tough and hard times, especially in game situations like the tough ones they're going to play at the World Juniors."

Stenberg and Lindstein took part in the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase, an evaluation camp that included games against Canada, the United States and Finland, held July 26-Aug. 3 in Plymouth, Michigan. Each played three games, with Stenberg at left wing on the top line, and Lindstein on the left side of the top defense pair. Each was named captain for at least one game.

"For the group they are my key players because they have good leadership and they're both good, skilled players," Sweden coach Magnus Havelid said. "So, of course they can help us at big moments and to be a steady team."

Stenberg and Lindstein are expected to help the Blues in a similar way. It won't be this season, but their time is coming soon.

"These guys have actually expedited their development because they're playing in the men's league there already, so it's been really good for them," Taylor said. "Both players have taken steps when they came over from development camp with their strength and with their pace on the ice.

“What we'd like to see is just every year taking another step in their development, and their details on the ice and getting bigger and getting stronger."