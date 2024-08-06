NHL announces 2024-25 preseason schedule

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today the 2024-25 composite preseason schedule, a 15-day, 106-game slate played across 40 NHL and neutral-site venues in North America and Europe from Sept. 21 to Oct. 5.

Preseason highlights include the Utah Hockey Club making its NHL debut; the Buffalo Sabres traveling overseas for an historic arena opening in Munich, Germany; and the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins celebrating Kraft Hockeyville with the winning community for 2024, Elliot Lake, Ontario.

Utah’s 2024 preseason schedule begins on Sunday, Sept. 22 vs. the St. Louis Blues in Des Moines, Iowa before the team hosts the Los Angeles Kings in the club’s first-ever home preseason game at its new home, Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Monday, Sept. 23. Due to a prior commitment at Delta Center, Utah will play the second of its two in-state preseason dates at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, where they face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Sabres, who open the regular season with a pair of games against the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia (Oct. 4-5), will finish their training camp in Munich, Germany and play a landmark preseason game against Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) club Red Bull Munich on Friday, Sept. 27. It will be the grand-opening event at Red Bull Munich’s new arena, SAP Garden.

The game also marks the first time Munich will play host to an NHL team; the Bavarian capital will become the fifth German city to do so in recent years, joining Berlin (2008, 2011, 2019 and 2022), Mannheim (2010 and 2011), Hamburg (2011) and Cologne (2018).

A preseason matchup will celebrate Elliot Lake, Ontario, the Kraft Hockeyville winning community for 2024. The Senators and Penguins will face off on Sunday, Sept. 29 (7 p.m., ET, Sportsnet) at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ontario.

Neutral-site preseason games also will be played in Abbotsford, B.C. (Calgary vs. Vancouver, Sept. 25); Milwaukee, Wisc. (Chicago vs. St. Louis, Oct. 5); Ontario, Calif. (Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, Sept. 28); Orlando, Fla. (Florida vs. Tampa Bay, Sept. 25) and Quebec City, Que. (Boston vs. Los Angeles, Oct. 3 and Florida vs. Los Angeles, Oct. 5).

The preseason closes with eight games on Saturday, Oct. 5. Following the Sabres and Devils getting their regular season underway in Prague, the 2024-25 regular season opens in North America on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

For the latest schedule information, visit https://www.nhl.com/schedule.

2024-25 NHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Nashville (split squad) at Florida (split squad), 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3 p.m.

NY Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Nashville (split squad) at Florida (split squad), 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

NY Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Utah, at Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena), 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Calgary (split squad) at Edmonton (split squad), 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton (split squad) at Calgary (split squad), 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Utah *, 9 p.m.

* Delta Center, Salt Lake City

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

Florida vs. Tampa Bay, at Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center), 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Vancouver, at Abbotsford, B.C. (Abbotsford Centre), 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Boston at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Buffalo vs. Red Bull Munich, at Munich, Germany (SAP Garden), 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, at Ontario, Calif. (Toyota Arena), 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, at Sudbury, Ont. (Sudbury Community Arena) (Kraft Hockeyville), 7 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 1

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at San Jose, 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Utah at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

Boston vs. Los Angeles, at Quebec City, Que. (Videotron Centre), 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Boston at Washington, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Los Angeles, at Quebec City, Que. (Videotron Centre), 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Utah *, 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. St. Louis, at Milwaukee, Wisc. (Fiserv Forum), 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

* Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah