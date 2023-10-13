Fantilli makes memories for Blue Jackets in NHL debut

Assistant Mark Recchi chatted with Fantilli as they took slow laps during the morning skate, asking him about all the family coming to the game, giving him advice.

“I just told him, ‘Embrace it. Enjoy it. This is a moment you’ll never forget, and just go have fun,’” Recchi said.

Recchi is a great resource. The Hockey Hall of Famer has seen other high draft picks enter the NHL, most notably as a teammate of center Sidney Crosby, the No. 1 pick of the 2005 NHL Draft, with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005-06.

With Fantilli, so far, so good.

“He just wants to be a player, and you always love that,” Recchi said. “He’s always got questions. He wants to get better. He wants to improve. He wants to understand things. It’s fun to coach that.”

Fantilli arrived for the game in a gray windowpane suit and walked down the blue carpet in the plaza outside the arena, smiling and slapping five with the fans lining each side of the ropes during the opening night hoopla.

He took his rookie lap without a helmet -- laps, actually. His teammates took a while before joining him for the warmup. Fans stood against the glass all around the Columbus end and held signs, some of them wishing him a happy birthday.

“The first lap was pretty cool,” Fantilli said. “Right when the puck dropped, I kind of like settled in. I was able to relax there and just play hockey. I was happy to be able to do that. A lot of external stuff going on, but I was just happy to play hockey and get the first one in the books.”

Fantilli earned his first NHL point on his first NHL shot. He fired from the left wing, creating a rebound for defenseman Jake Bean to tie the score 1-1 at 8:24 of the first period. The sellout crowd of 18,614 roared, and the cannon sounded.

“I just wanted to get it off and get it on net,” Fantilli said. “It wasn’t the best shot ever, but it ended up going off the pad and right to ‘Beaner’s’ area there, and I was really happy for him to be able to pop that one.”

Bally Sports Ohio found his parents in the stands. You can imagine the emotion.

“It’s absolutely incredible, and to do it here at home in front of these amazing fans is … It’s unbelievable,” his dad said. “I’m overwhelmed.”

“It’s just incredible,” his mom said. “You know what? I said to somebody today, ‘Columbus is home.’ We feel it. We’re so excited that Adam’s able to spend his 19th birthday here and we’re able to be part of this organization and this city. We love it.”