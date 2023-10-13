Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

Vincent was named coach Sept. 17 to replacing Mike Babcock, who resigned.

Travis Konecny scored twice, and Carter Hart made 31 saves and had an assist for the Flyers. Scott Laughton had two assists.

Jake Bean and Patrik Laine scored, Kirill Marchenko had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski left the game at 14:22 of the second period with a right quad contusion after being kneed by Philadelphia forward Garnet Hathaway, who received a minor penalty. Werenski missed the final 69 games last season with a shoulder injury sustained against the Flyers on Nov. 10. He had season-ending surgery Nov. 29.

Joel Farabee put the Flyers ahead 1 -0 at 3:33 of the first period to complete a 2-on-1 with Sean Couturier, who played his first regular-season game since Dec. 18, 2021, following two back surgeries.

Bean tied it 1-1 at 8:24. Adam Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had the primary assist in his NHL debut.

Konecny made it 2-1 at 12:43 with a snap shot from the left face-off circle.

Cam Atkinson pushed the lead to 3-1 at 18:31 of the third period by scoring into an empty net. Atkinson missed all of last season and had neck surgery Dec. 21.

Laine cut it to 3-2 at 19:16 with Merzlikins pulled for the extra attacker before Konecny scored into an empty net with one second left for the 4-2 final.