Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener

Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Chris Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service

Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Connor Bedard creating buzz around the NHL

nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Joe Bertagna to receive Lester Patrick Trophy

Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

NHL projected lineup projections

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL On Tap News and Notes October 12

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Calgary fueled by Chris Snow's memory in opening-night win

Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

Atkinson scores for Philadelphia in 1st game since 2021-22; Werenski leaves with injury for Columbus

Recap: Flyers at Blue Jackets 10.12.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- The Philadelphia Flyers spoiled the NHL coaching debut of Pascal Vincent, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 at Nationwide Arena on Thursday in the season opener for each team.

Vincent was named coach Sept. 17 to replacing Mike Babcock, who resigned.

Travis Konecny scored twice, and Carter Hart made 31 saves and had an assist for the Flyers. Scott Laughton had two assists.

Jake Bean and Patrik Laine scored, Kirill Marchenko had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski left the game at 14:22 of the second period with a right quad contusion after being kneed by Philadelphia forward Garnet Hathaway, who received a minor penalty. Werenski missed the final 69 games last season with a shoulder injury sustained against the Flyers on Nov. 10. He had season-ending surgery Nov. 29.

Joel Farabee put the Flyers ahead 1 -0 at 3:33 of the first period to complete a 2-on-1 with Sean Couturier, who played his first regular-season game since Dec. 18, 2021, following two back surgeries.

Bean tied it 1-1 at 8:24. Adam Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had the primary assist in his NHL debut.

Konecny made it 2-1 at 12:43 with a snap shot from the left face-off circle. 

Cam Atkinson pushed the lead to 3-1 at 18:31 of the third period by scoring into an empty net. Atkinson missed all of last season and had neck surgery Dec. 21.

Laine cut it to 3-2 at 19:16 with Merzlikins pulled for the extra attacker before Konecny scored into an empty net with one second left for the 4-2 final.