Utah's 1st game, Crosby's 600th goal among best moments of 1st half of season

The halfway point of the 2024-25 regular season arrives Thursday and there has already been a full season's worth of highlights, magical moments and unforgettable goals.

Which moments have been the biggest and best during the first three months of the season?

That's the question we posed to a panel of NHL.com staffers.

Here, in chronological order, are the answers.

NHL comes to Utah

Lauri Markkanen skated onto the ice at Delta Center on Oct. 8 almost as if he were a player for the Utah Hockey Club instead of the NBA's Utah Jazz. The 7-footer from Finland wore a No. 23 Utah hockey jersey and carried the puck to center ice for Ryan and Ashley Smith, the owners of each team. "How we doin', Utah?" Ryan Smith asked the sellout crowd, drawing cheers. "Thank you for being here. Thank you for packing the barn tonight. Let's make this the loudest place to play in the NHL. Let's go." Ashley Smith dropped the puck between Utah captain Clayton Keller and Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno for the ceremonial face-off, and the NHL's newest team opened its inaugural season with a 5-2 win. "This is history," Keller said. "It's only going to happen once, so you just try to soak it all in." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist