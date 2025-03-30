Suzuki helps Canadiens get past Panthers, move into wild card

Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, and Lane Hutson had three assists for the Canadiens (34-30-9), who had lost five straight (0-3-2) before defeating the Panthers for the third time in three games this season. Sam Montembeault made 24 saves.

Montreal tied the New York Rangers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a game in hand.

Sam Reinhart and Seth Jones scored for the Panthers (44-26-3), who had won seven straight home games. Aleksander Barkov had two assists in his 800th NHL game, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves.

Florida remained tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for first.

Patrik Laine gave Montreal a 1-0 lead on the power play at 12:03 of the first period, one-timing a feed from Hutson in the left face-off circle.

Reinhart tied it 1-1 at 13:16. He picked up the puck following a turnover deep in the right corner, went to the net and beat Montembeault with a backhand.

Montreal’s second power-play goal made it 2-1 at 11:27 of the second period. Slafkovsky’s cross-crease pass clipped the skate of Jones before the puck went in off Bobrovsky’s stick.

Jones tied it 2-2 at 16:25, scoring from above the right circle by one-timing a Barkov pass.

Suzuki scored at 2:02 of the third to give the Canadiens their third lead of the day at 3-2. He took a cross-ice pass from Hutson and scored with a one-timer from low in the left circle.

Brendan Gallagher scored into an empty net at 18:16 for the 4-2 final.

The teams play again in Montreal on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS) to complete the home-and-home.