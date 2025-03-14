Bennett scores twice on power play, Panthers hold off Maple Leafs

“It was a big game, it’s two teams that definitely could meet in the playoffs,” Bennett said. “That was a playoff-like game.”

Niko Mikkola also scored, and Sam Reinhart and Mackie Samoskevich each had two assists for the Panthers (41-22-3), who are 7-1-0 in their past eight. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for his 424th career win, passing Tony Esposito for 10th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

“It’s easy to say because we won the game but at 3-1, you’re thinking he’s not going to let in the 3-2 goal, and then you’re thinking you’re going to have a hard time beating him now because now he’s angry in the net,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Bobrovsky. “He just totally fits our team, he’s so calm in that net… There’s a calm with him in the net for us.”

The win increased Florida's lead over Toronto for first in the Atlantic Division to four points. The two teams will face each other twice more during the regular season.

John Tavares and Max Domi scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs (39-23-3), who are 1-3-1 in their past five.

“It was a good battle,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “Five-on-five I thought a pretty even game. I liked our third period a lot. Difference is they score two power play goals and we didn’t capitalize on our PP.

“I knew going in, we all knew going in, it’s tight. The way they play, there’s not a lot of room and you have to stay patient with it in your game and not force things, and I thought we did a good job of that. We limited them shots and they limited us shots. That’s a high volume shot team, so I thought our checking was good and we did a lot of good things. You always want to be better; we’ve got to push through this.”

Tavares gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 2:00 of the first period when he one-timed a pass at the bottom of the right face-off circle from William Nylander, who found him from above the top of the left circle.

Bennett tied it 1-1 at 17:51 on the power play, jamming in a loose puck from the top of the goal crease after Samoskevich drove to the net, creating a rebound.