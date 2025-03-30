Connor, Jets defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

Mason Appleton and Cole Perfetti also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets (51-19-4), who have won three straight games and four of five. Winnipeg, which has clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth, increased its lead atop the NHL standings to three points on the Washington Capitals and widened its lead to six points on the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Pius Suter scored for the Canucks (34-27-13), who had points in three straight (2-0-1) and remained six points behind the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild for the second wild card into the playoffs from the West. Thatcher Demko made 24 saves.

Suter made it 1-0 for Vancouver at 18:55 of the first period. Tyler Myers feathered a pass through two Jets defenders, sending Suter in alone to score from the slot.

Connor tied it 1-1 at 9:26 of the second period, entering the zone on the rush and scoring from above the slot with a wrist shot that split the two Canucks defensemen.

Appleton gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at 6:24 of the third period when he jammed in a rebound following a scramble in front after Demko stopped Nikolaj Ehlers’ spinning shot from the left face-off circle.

Perfetti then pushed it to 3-1 at 12:11, deking Canucks defenseman Derek Forbort in the left circle and scoring with a high wrist shot while falling to the ice.