2025 Dream Nations Cup shows commitment to growing hockey

Hockey’s expanding global story was on full display at the 2025 Dream Nations Cup in late May and early June.

Held on The Rink at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and presented by CCM, the tournament, in its second year, brought together 16 teams from 12 countries from the Caribbean to Central America, from Pakistan to South Korea.

The New Jersey Devils helped support the event with appearances by Stanley Cup winning defensemen Bruce Driver and Colin White.

The New York Sirens of the PWHL also supported the tournament with games and prizes for fans.

“We’re using this opportunity to create a stage or platform for these smaller, developing programs to show off that they’re there, that they’re taken seriously and that they are committed to growing their sport,” said tournament director Rob Ruszala, who helped launch the event with Ryan Bahl in 2024.

This year’s tournament featured two men’s divisions and a six-team women’s bracket, all filled with firsts, breakthroughs and powerful moments of representation.

Just one year after debuting its first women’s national team, Egypt captured gold, going undefeated in regulation, tying Lebanon, then defeating South Korea and the Netherlands to reach the semifinals. There, Egypt won 4-3 against Puerto Rico in overtime. setting up a showdown against the undefeated Caribbean squad in the final.

Led by Mila Cicarciello, who completed a hat trick with a short-handed goal in overtime, Egypt claimed its first women’s hockey championship. Cicarciello finished the tournament with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in five games, and teammate Rose Dawod Lipari finished second in scoring with 10 points (seven goals, three assists).