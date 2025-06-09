2025 Dream Nations Cup shows commitment to growing hockey

Devils, PWHL support international tournament that features 16 teams, including 6 in women’s bracket

SGL 3

© 2025 Dream Nations Cup/Mike Young

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Hockey’s expanding global story was on full display at the 2025 Dream Nations Cup in late May and early June.

Held on The Rink at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and presented by CCM, the tournament, in its second year, brought together 16 teams from 12 countries from the Caribbean to Central America, from Pakistan to South Korea.

The New Jersey Devils helped support the event with appearances by Stanley Cup winning defensemen Bruce Driver and Colin White.

The New York Sirens of the PWHL also supported the tournament with games and prizes for fans.

“We’re using this opportunity to create a stage or platform for these smaller, developing programs to show off that they’re there, that they’re taken seriously and that they are committed to growing their sport,” said tournament director Rob Ruszala, who helped launch the event with Ryan Bahl in 2024.

This year’s tournament featured two men’s divisions and a six-team women’s bracket, all filled with firsts, breakthroughs and powerful moments of representation.

Just one year after debuting its first women’s national team, Egypt captured gold, going undefeated in regulation, tying Lebanon, then defeating South Korea and the Netherlands to reach the semifinals. There, Egypt won 4-3 against Puerto Rico in overtime. setting up a showdown against the undefeated Caribbean squad in the final.

Led by Mila Cicarciello, who completed a hat trick with a short-handed goal in overtime, Egypt claimed its first women’s hockey championship. Cicarciello finished the tournament with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in five games, and teammate Rose Dawod Lipari finished second in scoring with 10 points (seven goals, three assists).

SGL 2

© 2025 Dream Nations Cup/Mike Young

Pakistan made history in the men’s Division II tournament, earning its first international medal with a 6-4 win against Mexico in the third-place game.

What made the moment even more meaningful is how quickly it arrived. Pakistan Ice Hockey was established less than a year ago, making its debut at the 2024 Amerigol LATAM Cup. Winning a medal in just its second tournament ever marks a significant step forward for the young program.

“It’s bigger than hockey for us,” said Donny Khan, the senior director, hockey development & strategic collaboration for the NHL who is also the founder and president of Pakistan Ice Hockey. “This is about representation, about building a future for kids who didn’t think this sport had a place for them.”

In the men’s Division I final, Team Central America pulled off a defining win of its own, defeating Armenia 6-1 to claim the championship.

Forward Jaylen Mendez had four goals and one assist, and goalie Ricardo Odria turned away 31 shots in the victory.

In the men’s Division II final, Team Caribbean won 5-4 against Brazil behind a dominant performance from DeWight Singleton, who had three goals and an assist. The victory marked the first men’s gold for the Caribbean, which finished second in last year’s women’s tournament.

Every team in the tournament faces unique challenges; some lack access to ice rinks in their home countries, others rely on diasporic communities to build teams abroad. Most aren’t yet members of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

SGL 1

© 2025 Dream Nations Cup/Mike Young

But each shares one thing -- a deep commitment to growing the game.

“We’re doing this because we believe we belong on the world stage,” said Lee Elias, head coach of Puerto Rico’s women’s team. “Our goal is to get to the IIHF World Championship -- and win a gold medal.”

For now, events like the Dream Nations Cup serve as vital platforms for these teams to gain visibility, connect with their communities and inspire the next generation of players back home.

As hockey continues to evolve, the Dream Nations Cup reminds was a reminder the sport’s future isn’t just about where the game has been -- it’s about where it’s going.

For full results and statistics, visit dreamnationscup.com.

Latest News

Oilers at Panthers, Stanley Cup Final Game 3 preview

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Nugent-Hopkins game-time decision for Oilers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Greer to return from injury for Panthers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final against Oilers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Final

Color of Hockey: Westergard has high hopes heading into NHL Draft

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after 1st 4 picks

Gadjovich of Panthers discusses Stanley Cup Final on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Gadjovich savoring opportunity in Stanley Cup Final with Panthers

Walman helping Oilers meet 'huge expectations' during Stanley Cup Playoffs

Oilers have ‘different feeling’ for return trip to Florida in Stanley Cup Final

Schmidt's personality, playmaking benefitting Panthers during Stanley Cup Final

Oilers switch up defense pairs at practice ahead of Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

McDavid’s assist in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final is what sets Oilers captain apart

Panthers’ mental fortitude paying dividends in Stanley Cup Final

Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl, Bennett ‘brothers for life’ since 2014 NHL Draft

Panthers must protect home-ice advantage in Stanley Cup Final

Bennett jokes Marchand ate Dairy Queen again before Game 2 2OT winner