Global Series rink build ‘in really good shape’ for Kings, Coyotes

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The ice was starting to freeze at Rod Laver Arena when the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings arrived Monday.

Shortly after their 15 1/2-hour, 8,000-mile charter flights from Los Angeles, the teams came to the place where they will play two preseason games Saturday and Sunday in the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne.

The equipment staffs scrambled to set up the locker rooms. The Coyotes dressed in their equipment and bussed to a 40-minute skate at O’Brien Icehouse, a local rink where the teams will practice through Thursday. The Kings elected to hit the gym and do sprints at a field nearby.

Meanwhile, workers continued to prepare Rod Laver Arena for the NHL’s first event in the Southern Hemisphere. The games, which will start at 12 a.m. ET, will air on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the United States; Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ in Canada; and 9Go, 9Now, ESPN and the ESPN App in Australia.

“Right now, I think we’re in really good shape,” said Derek King, NHL senior director, facilities operations. “It’s all coming together.”