Kaliyev out rest of season for Rangers with upper-body injury

Forward had 4 points in 14 games after being claimed off waivers from Kings

Kaliyev_NYR_up-close

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Arthur Kaliyev is out for the rest of the season for the New York Rangers because of an upper-body injury.

The 23-year-old forward last played March 11 at the Winnipeg Jets. He had four points (three goals, one assist) in 14 games for the Rangers after being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6. He also had one goal and one assist in five games with Ontario of the American Hockey League.

Kaliyev has 75 points (38 goals, 37 assists) in 202 regular-season games with the Rangers and Kings. He does not have a point in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games and will not play should New York qualify this season.

Kaliyev was selected by Los Angeles in the second round (No. 33) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Rangers (33-29-6) host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNW).

