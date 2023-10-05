Kaliyev suspended 2 regular-season games for actions in Kings game

NEW YORK – Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev has been suspended for two preseason games and two regular-season games, without pay, for kneeing Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo during NHL Preseason Game No. 80 in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 3, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 1:29 of the second period. Kaliyev was assessed a minor penalty for kneeing.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Kaliyev will forfeit $9,314.24. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.