United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Arthur Kaliyev to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety

Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Bedard scores 1st preseason goal in Blackhawks win

Preseason roundup: Bedard has 3 points in Blackhawks win

Kaliyev suspended 2 regular-season games for actions in Kings game

Forward also disciplined 2 preseason games for kneeing De Leo of Ducks

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev has been suspended for two preseason games and two regular-season games, without pay, for kneeing Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo during NHL Preseason Game No. 80 in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 3, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 1:29 of the second period. Kaliyev was assessed a minor penalty for kneeing.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Kaliyev will forfeit $9,314.24. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Kaliyev suspended four games for kneeing