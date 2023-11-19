Scheifele, Jets pull away to defeat Coyotes

It was the third time Scheifele has had at least three points in his past six games. He has two goals and 10 assists over that stretch.

“You’re just as good as your next game,” Scheifele said. “There is always growth in the game; there is never any complacency, and you just need to continue wanting to work. That’s my thought. I like my game, and I just want to keep growing it.”

Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (10-5-2), who have won six of their past seven games. Laurent Brossoit made 16 saves.

“Tonight there were some areas, especially in the first, where we were a little bit sloppy,” Winnipeg associate coach Scott Arniel said. “But you know what? We found a way. In this league, every team is tough to beat, and everybody has their different things that they throw at you. Our group right now is confident and we're doing a lot of really good things and we're a hard team to play against."