Coyotes at Capitals

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (24-31-5) at CAPITALS (28-22-9)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SN1

Coyotes projected lineup

Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Josh Brown

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Clayton Keller (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Pierrick Dube, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Ethan Bear

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)

Status report

The Coyotes did not practice Saturday following a 5-3 win at the Ottawa Senators on Friday. … The Capitals held an optional practice Saturday following a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. … Malenstyn did not practice because of an illness. … Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, who has entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, was placed on waivers by Washington on Saturday. ... Kuemper is expected to start after Lindgren started five of the previous six games.

