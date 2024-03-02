Coyotes at Capitals

COYOTES (24-31-5) at CAPITALS (28-22-9)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SN1
Coyotes projected lineup
Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Josh Brown
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Clayton Keller (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Pierrick Dube, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Ethan Bear
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Nic Dowd (upper body)
Status report
The Coyotes did not practice Saturday following a 5-3 win at the Ottawa Senators on Friday. … The Capitals held an optional practice Saturday following a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. … Malenstyn did not practice because of an illness. … Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, who has entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, was placed on waivers by Washington on Saturday. ... Kuemper is expected to start after Lindgren started five of the previous six games.