Coyotes at Canucks

COYOTES (21-18-3) at CANUCKS (29-11-4)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Matias Maccelli
Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring
Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Nick Schmaltz (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Elias Pettersson -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Schmaltz, a forward, did not take part in the Coyotes morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision after leaving in the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday; if Schmaltz can’t play, Arizona will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a third straight game. … Carcone returns after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Ingram will make his fourth start in five games. ... The Canucks held an optional morning skate Thursday but are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Demko will start for the ninth time in 12 games.