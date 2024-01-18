Coyotes at Canucks

COYOTES (21-18-3) at CANUCKS (29-11-4)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Matias Maccelli

Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Nick Schmaltz (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Elias Pettersson -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Schmaltz, a forward, did not take part in the Coyotes morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision after leaving in the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday; if Schmaltz can’t play, Arizona will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a third straight game. … Carcone returns after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Ingram will make his fourth start in five games. ... The Canucks held an optional morning skate Thursday but are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Demko will start for the ninth time in 12 games.