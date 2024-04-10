Coyotes at Canucks

COYOTES (33-40-5) at CANUCKS (48-22-8)
10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Maksymilian Szuber -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Jan Jenik
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Sam Lafferty
Pius Suter -- Teddy Blueger -- Phillip Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Nikita Zadorov
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body)
Status report
The Coyotes did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-0 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Ingram is expected to start after Vejmelka made 20 saves at Seattle; the goalies have alternated starts the past 14 games. ... Lindholm is likely to return after missing seven games with a wrist injury; Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he still had to talk to the center after he participated in an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Podkolzin appears to be the forward who would come out of the lineup; it would be his first healthy scratch in 17 games. … Silovs will make his fourth start in six games after DeSmith started the first seven following the injury to Demko, who returned to practice for the first time Tuesday; Demko took part in the optional skate Wednesday but there is no timeline for the goalie's return.