Grubauer makes 39 saves, Kraken shut out Coyotes

Shane Wright scored his fourth goal in as many games for the Kraken (33-31-13), who have won five of their past seven. Justin Schultz had a goal and an assist, and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers each had two assists.

“It feels great,” Wright said. “It’s always nice scoring at home and having the home fans cheer when you score.”

Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves for the Coyotes (33-40-5), who had won their previous two.

“For us, we need to learn from it,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think there are circumstances that are distractions, and you need to stay with it. I think in the third, it’s not because we didn’t play well ... they got a goal early and then it was tougher for us to generate offense.”

Wright gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first period. He took a pass from Jordan Eberle below the right face-off circle and lifted a backhand past Vejmelka.

“I'll take anything any way I can get them,” Wright said. “I mean, they all count the same on the score sheet, that’s what I'm going to say. But yeah, just kind of tried to get it on net there and [got a] lucky bounce, for sure, but we'll take it.”