SEATTLE — Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for the Seattle Kraken, who cruised to a 5-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.
Grubauer makes 39 saves, Kraken shut out Coyotes
Wright scores again for Seattle, which has won 5 of 7
"'Grubi' is the story of the second period, really,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “We got off to a really good start. It’s what you want to do at home, get off to a one-goal lead going into a power play. You execute, that builds a two-goal lead, but as we scored the third goal in the second period, we stopped playing a little bit, and that’s where ‘Grubi’ was really good."
Shane Wright scored his fourth goal in as many games for the Kraken (33-31-13), who have won five of their past seven. Justin Schultz had a goal and an assist, and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers each had two assists.
“It feels great,” Wright said. “It’s always nice scoring at home and having the home fans cheer when you score.”
Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves for the Coyotes (33-40-5), who had won their previous two.
“For us, we need to learn from it,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think there are circumstances that are distractions, and you need to stay with it. I think in the third, it’s not because we didn’t play well ... they got a goal early and then it was tougher for us to generate offense.”
Wright gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first period. He took a pass from Jordan Eberle below the right face-off circle and lifted a backhand past Vejmelka.
“I'll take anything any way I can get them,” Wright said. “I mean, they all count the same on the score sheet, that’s what I'm going to say. But yeah, just kind of tried to get it on net there and [got a] lucky bounce, for sure, but we'll take it.”
Andre Burakovsky made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 2:14. Justin Schultz’s shot from the point deflected off Beniers in the slot and went to Burakovsky, who beat Vejmelka with a snap shot from the right face-off dot.
Schultz pushed it to 3-0 at 4:29 of the second period, taking a pass from Bjorkstrand on a 2-on-1 rush and scoring with a snap shot from the right circle.
Grubauer stopped 18 shots in the second period.
"There were a couple situations in the second period where they hit the post and then it went through like a skate or hit me in the glove, a couple of those situations,” Grubauer said. “But overall, it doesn't really affect my play or my mindset. It's just like, you've got to let it go and then focus on the next shot.”
Brandon Tanev extended the lead to 4-0 at 6:38 of the third period when he put in a cross-crease pass from Yanni Gourde at the left post.
Will Borgen scored with a wrist shot from the right point at 9:35 for the 5-0 final.
NOTES: Wright, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has five points (four goals, one assist) in four games since being recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on March 31. … Beniers recorded his 27th multipoint game, tying Vince Dunn for the third-most in Kraken history.