Coyotes at Sharks

COYOTES (32-39-5) at SHARKS (18-50-8)

6 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz 

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi 

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka 

Scratched: None

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf

Flip Zadina -- Jack Studnicka -- Thomas Bordeleau

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Henry Thrun -- Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Ingram will start; the Coyotes have alternated goalies the past 11 games. … Blackwood will start after Cooley made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

