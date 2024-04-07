Coyotes at Sharks

COYOTES (32-39-5) at SHARKS (18-50-8)
6 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: None
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf
Flip Zadina -- Jack Studnicka -- Thomas Bordeleau
Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Henry Thrun -- Kyle Burroughs
Mackenzie Blackwood
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Ingram will start; the Coyotes have alternated goalies the past 11 games. … Blackwood will start after Cooley made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.