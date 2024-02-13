Laughton, Flyers rally past Coyotes for 4th straight win

PHILADELPHIA -- Scott Laughton scored the go-ahead goal and had an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers, who rallied past the Arizona Coyotes for their fourth straight win, 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.
Laughton gave the Flyers a 4-3 lead, their first of the game, at 10:21 of the third period. He scored on a wraparound as he took a high stick from Matt Dumba, who was assessed a double minor on the play.
Laughton's goal came after Jamie Drysdale tied it 3-3 at 6:12 of the third.
"We found a way, and it's a good sign for us to find a way in a game like that when we probably didn't have our best stuff," Laughton said.
Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 20 saves for Philadelphia (29-19-6).
"The intangibles [Laughton] brings to us, it's so important as far as the locker room is concerned, and he gets rewarded," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "He keeps on playing. He's a guy that has some minutes, doesn't have minutes. He just keeps on staying about him and scores a really big goal, kills a couple of big penalties for us. He's an important guy that way."
Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli and Dumba scored for Arizona (23-24-4), which has lost six in a row (0-5-1). J.J. Moser had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves.
"For us to have the lead and not be able to hold it is tough to swallow in the position we're in," Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad said.
Dumba gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 16:26 of the first period with a one-timer from the right point. It was the defenseman's first goal since Nov. 18 (30 games).
Philadelphia appeared to tie it 1-1 at 2:16, but the goal was overturned after a video review determined the Flyers were offside prior to the goal.
Morgan Frost did tie it 1-1 on a penalty shot at 4:23 of the second period. It was the Flyers' fourth penalty-shot goal this season, tying the NHL single-season record.
Maccelli put the Coyotes ahead 2-1 at 7:57 when he banked a shot off Ersson's skate from behind the net.
Konecny tied it again 2-2 at 9:55, finishing a 2-on-1 with Laughton with a snap shot from the bottom of the right circle.
Laughton had limped to the bench in the first period after blocking a shot by Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi during a penalty kill, but he was able to return to the bench after going halfway down the tunnel.
"Get some ice on it and you find a way at this time of year to get through it," Laughton said. "Something that needs to happen at this time of year."
Kerfoot put the Coyotes back in front 3-2 at 14:02. He took a lead pass from Jason Zucker, shifted the puck from forehand to backhand around Ersson, and put it in at the right post.
"One-goal lead is a one-shot lead," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. "It's not like we lost a two-goal lead. We had the chance to create that separation in the game, but we could not bury it."
After Drysdale and Laughton scored for Philadelphia in the third, Owen Tippett scored an empty-net goal at 18:39 for the 5-3 final.
"It's an easy game to kind of get frustrated in," Drysdale said. "I think it's just a matter of not getting mad. ... 'Torts' came in between the second and third and just said, 'I've got a good feeling about this one.' That just motivates the group to go out and play to win and get the two points."
NOTES: Philadelphia went 0-for-7 on the power play. ... The Flyers played without forward Tyson Foerster (lower body) and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body). They are hopeful each will be available when they play the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday. ... Konecny has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak. ... The other teams to score four penalty-shot goals in a season are the Dallas Stars (2013-14), Carolina Hurricanes (2005-06), Minnesota Wild (2003-04) and Vancouver Canucks (1997-98). ... Forward Adam Ruzicka was plus-1 in 9:13 of ice time in his Coyotes debut. He was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 25.