Laughton, Flyers rally past Coyotes for 4th straight win

Laughton gave the Flyers a 4-3 lead, their first of the game, at 10:21 of the third period. He scored on a wraparound as he took a high stick from Matt Dumba, who was assessed a double minor on the play.

Laughton's goal came after Jamie Drysdale tied it 3-3 at 6:12 of the third.

"We found a way, and it's a good sign for us to find a way in a game like that when we probably didn't have our best stuff," Laughton said.

Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 20 saves for Philadelphia (29-19-6).

"The intangibles [Laughton] brings to us, it's so important as far as the locker room is concerned, and he gets rewarded," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "He keeps on playing. He's a guy that has some minutes, doesn't have minutes. He just keeps on staying about him and scores a really big goal, kills a couple of big penalties for us. He's an important guy that way."