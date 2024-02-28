Montembeault makes 36 saves, Canadiens hand Coyotes 13th straight loss

Joel Armia and Jordan Harris each had a goal and an assist for Montreal (23-28-8), which snapped a five-game losing streak (0-5-0).

Alex Kerfoot scored in his 500th NHL game, and Connor Ingram made 17 saves for Arizona (23-30-5), which is 0-11-2 during the streak.

Armia put Montreal up 1-0 at 7:52 of the first period with a low wrist shot past Ingram’s glove off a 2-on-1 pass from Alex Newhook.

Harris made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal at 4:52 of the second on a rising wrist shot from the right side for Montreal’s second straight 2-on-1 goal.

Kerfoot drew Arizona within 2-1 at 7:42. He came out front and put the puck inside the right post after J.J. Moser freed it up in a battle behind the net.

Tanner Pearson scored at 5:14 of the third to give the Canadiens a 3-1 lead. He slipped past Liam O’Brien while taking Harris’ pass off the right boards and drove in from the blue line to shoot past Ingram’s blocker.

Nick Bjugstad cut it to 3-2 at 14:23 with a backhand from the slot that slid inside the right post.

Nick Suzuki scored into an empty net with five seconds left for the 4-2 final.

Coyotes forward Clayton Keller did not play because of an upper-body injury he sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, ending his streak of 139 consecutive games played.