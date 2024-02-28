Montembeault makes 36 saves, Canadiens hand Coyotes 13th straight loss

Armia, Harris each has goal, assist for Montreal, which ends 5-game skid

Recap: Arizona Coyotes @ Montreal Canadiens 2.27.24

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Sam Montembeault made 36 saves, and the Montreal Canadiens held on to hand the Arizona Coyotes their 13th straight loss, 4-2 at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Joel Armia and Jordan Harris each had a goal and an assist for Montreal (23-28-8), which snapped a five-game losing streak (0-5-0).

Alex Kerfoot scored in his 500th NHL game, and Connor Ingram made 17 saves for Arizona (23-30-5), which is 0-11-2 during the streak. 

Armia put Montreal up 1-0 at 7:52 of the first period with a low wrist shot past Ingram’s glove off a 2-on-1 pass from Alex Newhook.

Harris made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal at 4:52 of the second on a rising wrist shot from the right side for Montreal’s second straight 2-on-1 goal.

Kerfoot drew Arizona within 2-1 at 7:42. He came out front and put the puck inside the right post after J.J. Moser freed it up in a battle behind the net.

Tanner Pearson scored at 5:14 of the third to give the Canadiens a 3-1 lead. He slipped past Liam O’Brien while taking Harris’ pass off the right boards and drove in from the blue line to shoot past Ingram’s blocker.

Nick Bjugstad cut it to 3-2 at 14:23 with a backhand from the slot that slid inside the right post.

Nick Suzuki scored into an empty net with five seconds left for the 4-2 final.

Coyotes forward Clayton Keller did not play because of an upper-body injury he sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, ending his streak of 139 consecutive games played.

Latest News

Staal has goal, assist in Hurricanes win against Wild

Josi powers Predators past Senators for 6th straight win

Monahan has goal, assist, Jets defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Goal of the Season? Foerster goes between legs for backhand goal 

Flyers score 5 in 3rd, defeat Lightning

Tkachuk, Panthers stay hot with win against Sabres

Golden Knights end Maple Leafs winning streak at 7

Red Wings score 8, defeat Capitals for 6th straight win

Jets have 'strong NHL market' in Winnipeg, Bettman says

NHL Buzz: Eichel skates with Golden Knights for 1st time since injury

Rempe instant ‘presence,’ fan favorite for Rangers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rust week to week for Penguins with upper-body injury

NHL Trade Buzz: Bruins seek ‘stiff defender,’ help on offense

NHL On Tap: Panthers host Sabres with eyes on 1st in division, NHL

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 27

Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament started Gretzky's journey to becoming 'The Great One'

Senators need 'to continue to learn' after loss to Capitals