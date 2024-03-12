Coyotes at Wild

COYOTES (26-34-5) at WILD (31-27-7)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Alex Kerfoot

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Victor Soderstrom -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Travis Dermott, John Leonard

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Marat Khusnutdinov, Adam Beckman, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (hip)

Status report

Hayton (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision; Arizona recalled Leonard, a forward, from Tuscan of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Tuesday. … Johansson returns after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Fleury will start for the second straight game.