Coyotes at Wild

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (26-34-5) at WILD (31-27-7)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Alex Kerfoot

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Victor Soderstrom -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Travis Dermott, John Leonard

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Marat Khusnutdinov, Adam Beckman, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (hip)

Status report

Hayton (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision; Arizona recalled Leonard, a forward, from Tuscan of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Tuesday. … Johansson returns after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Fleury will start for the second straight game.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Athanasiou to play for Blackhawks for 1st time in 4 months

Demko week to week for Canucks with lower-body injury

Rempe suspended 4 games for actions in Rangers game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Surging Stars home from road trip, face League-best Panthers

Coaches preach consistency during playoff race

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 12

Rempe to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Rangers game

Norris out rest of season for Senators after 3rd shoulder surgery: report

Women in Hockey: Therese Baird

Hintz, Heiskanen understand power of NHL Global Series for next generation

2024 Global Series to feature Sabres, Devils, Panthers, Stars

Rittich, Kings end Islanders' 6-game winning streak

Hellebuyck makes 23 saves, Jets blank Capitals

Trophy Tracker: Tocchet top choice for Adams as coach of year

Pronger talks successful business ventures outside of hockey in Q&A with NHL.com

Zibanejad goal helps Rangers defeat Devils

Kapanen has 3 points for Blues in win against Bruins