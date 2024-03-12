Coyotes at Wild

COYOTES (26-34-5) at WILD (31-27-7)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Alex Kerfoot
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Victor Soderstrom -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Travis Dermott, John Leonard
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Marat Khusnutdinov, Adam Beckman, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Jared Spurgeon (hip)
Status report
Hayton (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision; Arizona recalled Leonard, a forward, from Tuscan of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Tuesday. … Johansson returns after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Fleury will start for the second straight game.