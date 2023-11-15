Duchene scores in OT, Stars rally past Coyotes

DALLAS -- Matt Duchene scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.
Forward wins it at 42 seconds after Seguin ties game for Dallas in 4th straight victory
Duchene, who also had an assist, finished off a 2-on-1 pass from Tyler Seguin for the game winner.
Seguin had a goal and an assist, and Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz scored for Dallas (11-3-1), which has won four in a row. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves.
Clayton Keller, Jason Zucker and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona (7-6-2). Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves.
Keller gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 5:33 in the first period on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.
Lindell tied it 1-1 at 17:52 on a wrist shot from the high slot.
Hintz gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 9:32 in the second period with a power-play one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle.
Zucker tied it 2-2 at 12:11 in the third period on a power-play goal from the right circle off a saucer pass by Matias Maccelli. Crouse then caught up to a loose puck and scored on a breakaway at 14:26 to give Arizona a 3-2 lead.
Seguin tied it 3-3 at 16:40 after he was sprung on a breakaway by Duchene.