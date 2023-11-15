Latest News

Herb Cain starred during 13 NHL seasons

NHL fan mailbag November 15

Jesperi Kotkaniemi gaining confidence with Carolina

Tage Thompson injured out indefinitely for Buffalo Sabres

Anaheim Ducks Nashville Predators game recap November 14

Pittsburgh Penguins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 14

Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 14

Vegas Golden Knights Washington Capitals game recap November 14

Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens game recap November 14

New Jersey Devils Winnipeg Jets game recap November 14

Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Kyle Okposo celebrates 1000th NHL game

NHL Buzz News and Notes November 14

Washington Capitals arrive with puppies 

Toronto Maple Leafs legends celebrities attend Borje Salming docuseries premiere

Overtime rule changes, face-off clarity discussed at GM meetings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL GM meetings Cut resistant equipment discussed

Duchene scores in OT, Stars rally past Coyotes

Forward wins it at 42 seconds after Seguin ties game for Dallas in 4th straight victory

DALLAS -- Matt Duchene scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Duchene, who also had an assist, finished off a 2-on-1 pass from Tyler Seguin for the game winner.

Seguin had a goal and an assist, and Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz scored for Dallas (11-3-1), which has won four in a row. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves.

Clayton Keller, Jason Zucker and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona (7-6-2). Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves.

Keller gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 5:33 in the first period on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Lindell tied it 1-1 at 17:52 on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Hintz gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 9:32 in the second period with a power-play one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle.

Zucker tied it 2-2 at 12:11 in the third period on a power-play goal from the right circle off a saucer pass by Matias Maccelli. Crouse then caught up to a loose puck and scored on a breakaway at 14:26 to give Arizona a 3-2 lead.

Seguin tied it 3-3 at 16:40 after he was sprung on a breakaway by Duchene.