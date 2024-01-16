Coyotes at Flames

COYOTES (21-18-2) at FLAMES (20-18-5)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Dylan Guenther
Jason Zucker -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring
Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle -- Nick DeSimone
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. ... Arizona is expected to use the same 11 forwards-seven defensemen configuration from a 6-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Markstrom is day to day. The goalie left practice early Monday for maintenance. ... Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League.