Coyotes at Flames

COYOTES (21-18-2) at FLAMES (20-18-5)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Dylan Guenther

Jason Zucker -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle -- Nick DeSimone

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. ... Arizona is expected to use the same 11 forwards-seven defensemen configuration from a 6-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Markstrom is day to day. The goalie left practice early Monday for maintenance. ... Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League.