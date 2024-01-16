Coyotes at Flames

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (21-18-2) at FLAMES (20-18-5)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Dylan Guenther

Jason Zucker -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle -- Nick DeSimone

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. ... Arizona is expected to use the same 11 forwards-seven defensemen configuration from a 6-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Markstrom is day to day. The goalie left practice early Monday for maintenance. ... Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Steven Stamkos won't be traded, Julien BriseBois says

Stamkos won't be traded from Lightning prior to Deadline, GM says
NHL Buzz news and notes January 16

NHL Buzz: Kane out remainder of road trip for Red Wings
NHL betting odds for January 16 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 16
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Jason Dickinson signs two year contract with Chicago Blackhawks

Dickinson signs 2-year, $8.5 million contract with Blackhawks
Los Angeles Kings goalie Cam Talbot making most of one year contract

Talbot making most of 1-year deal with Kings 
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 16

NHL On Tap: Oilers face Maple Leafs seeking 11th straight win
Women in Hockey: Marie-Philip Poulin

Women in Hockey: Marie-Philip Poulin
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Sitting Down with Sergei Brylin

Brylin talks Devils Ring of Honor induction, Cup memories in Q&A with NHL.com
Trophy Tracker: Jack Adams Award at 2023-24 midseason

Trophy Tracker: Tocchet midseason favorite for Jack Adams as coach of year
Philadelphia Flyers St. Louis Blues game recap January 15

Tippett, Flyers defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Colorado Avalanche Montreal Canadiens game recap January 15

Armia scores late, Canadiens edge Avalanche to end 3-game skid
Marc-Andre Fleury reflects on moving into 2nd on NHL wins list

Fleury reflects on passing Roy for 2nd on NHL wins list
New York Islanders Minnesota Wild game recap January 15

Fleury moves into 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild shut out Islanders to end 4-game skid
Nashville Predators Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 15

Stone gets hat trick, Golden Knights defeat Predators
5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game

5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game