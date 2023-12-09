Pastrnak has 3 points, Bruins hold off Coyotes

Scores 2 goals, has assist for Boston, which defeats Arizona for 20th time in 21 games

Recap: Coyotes @ Bruins 12.9.23

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist for the Boston Bruins in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden on Saturday.

Trent Frederic had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Boston (18-5-3), which has won four of five. Boston won its 10th straight home game against Arizona and has won 20 of the past 21 games between the teams.

Clayton Keller, Michael Carcone and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona (13-11-2), which has lost two in a row after winning five straight. Connor Ingram made 24 saves.

Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 15:22 of the first period, taking the puck from Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki in the corner and skating around the back of the net before scoring from in front.

Charlie Coyle made it 2-0 at 16:10 of the first, tapping in a centering pass from Frederic.

Kevin Shattenkirk extended it to 3-0 at 2:02 of the second, one-timing Pastrnak's cross-ice pass on the power play.

The Coyotes scored twice in 32 seconds to get within one goal.

Keller made it 3-1 at 2:50 of the second, beating Ullmark from inside the left face-off circle, and Carcone cut it to 3-2 at 3:22, taking the puck away from Bruins forward Matthew Poitras before scoring. 

Danton Heinen made it 4-2 at 9:12, taking a pass from Poitras and scoring from the slot.

Crouse cut it to 4-3 at 3:20 of the third period from the slot.

Pastrnak stuffed in a rebound off Ingram's pad at 14:29 for the 5-3 final.

Bruins forward Pavel Zacha sustained an upper-body injury and did not play after the first period.

