Kopitar trying to ‘have as much fun as I can’ in final NHL season with Kings

Anze Kopitar needs just 18 points to surpass Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne as the all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Kings in what would be yet another memorable milestone on his NHL farewell tour.

But where would that potential accomplishment rank the 38-year-old center, who already announced he’ll retire at the end of this season, among the franchise’s all-time greats?

“The best ever,” said Kings broadcaster Jim Fox, who played nine seasons in Los Angeles (1980-90). “In fact, he’s already No. 1 right now in my books.”

Kopitar’s next opportunity to whittle down the gap between he and Dionne will come Monday when the Kings captain and his teammates host the Ottawa Senators at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (9 p.m. ET: FDSNW, Prime, RDS2).

Expected to be in the building, as usual, will be Luc Robitaille, the Kings president who ranks third in their history in points with 1,154, behind only Dionne (1,307) and Kopitar (1,290).

Those three are among a cache of outstanding players who have represented Los Angeles since the team’s inception in 1967, an illustrious group that also includes the likes of fellow forwards Wayne Gretzky (918 points), Bernie Nicholls (758) and Drew Doughty (694), the franchise’s all-time leading scorer among defensemen who, like Kopitar, is still playing.

And don’t forget goalies Jonathan Quick, the Kings’ leader in wins (370), and Hall of Famer Rogie Vachon.

Given that prestigious list, what makes Fox put Kopitar at the top?

“I’ll repeat: Anze Kopitar is the greatest player in Kings history,” he replied.

“Here’s why: Gretzky played there but he won four Stanley Cups in Edmonton. He’s an Oiler. Marcel played there, but he didn’t play his entire career there; he played with Detroit and the Rangers too. Luc, at the point where he ended his career, he was the NHL’s all-time leading scorer among left wingers but moved around, too, playing for Pittsburgh, Detroit and the Rangers as well while coming back a few times.

“Anze Kopitar has been a King [from] the beginning to the end. That’s why I rank him at the top.”

Few people, if any, have seen or been part as many Kings games over the past half-century as Fox after they selected him with the No. 10 pick at the 1980 NHL Draft. He retired in 1990 due to lingering knee issues and was hired shortly afterward as a television analyst, a role he still holds to this day.

As such, he’s pretty much been witness to Kopitar’s entire career, one that started when the 6-foot-3, 225-pound center was drafted No. 11 by Los Angeles at the 2005 NHL Draft. Since then, Kopitar is the team’s all-time leader in assists (846), won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward (2016, 2018), the Lady Bing as the League’s most gentlemanly player (2016, 2023, 2025), the Mark Messier Leadership award (2022) and, along with Doughty, helped the Kings win the Stanley Cup twice (2012, 2014).

Doughty, unfortunately, won’t be in the lineup Monday; he’s on injured reserve and week to week after blocking a shot during a 1-0 victory in Ottawa on Nov. 15. Interestingly it was Doughty who during the offseason tried to sway Kopitar away from his retirement plans.

It didn’t work.

“I did this summer,” Doughty said. “And then he announced it. I’m leaving him alone now.”

Kopitar confirmed Doughty’s ill-fated attempt.

“Yeah, he tried to talk me out of it,” Kopitar said with a chuckle. “It didn’t succeed.”

Kopitar has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and is plus-7 in 18 games in his final NHL season. In the process, he’s soaking in every minute, from games to practices to team meals.

“Just trying to enjoy it as much as I can, really, whether that’s the last time in a certain building, the last time against a certain team, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s just throughout the year I told myself I’m going to enjoy it, try to take it all in.

“Obviously I want to win and not just be happy to be here. I want to play good. I want to win, but at the same time make a mark and have as much fun as I can.”