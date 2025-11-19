Eichel, Byfield featured in new mental health campaign

NHL stars join 15 other professional athletes in Ad Council ‘Love, Your Mind’ collaboration

Eichel, Byfield mental health campaign

© The Ad Council

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel and Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield are joining forces with the Ad Council to continue to help promote positive mental health.

The NHL stars are part of the latest iteration of the “Love, Your Mind” campaign, the Ad Council announced on Wednesday.

Eichel and Byfield are part of a group of 17 professional athletes participating in the initiative to encourage people to prioritize their mental health.

“The NHL is honored to once again partner with the Ad Council’s ‘Love Your Mind’ mental health campaign to remind people nationwide that taking care of mental health is critically important,” said NHL senior executive vice president & chief marketing officer Heidi Browning. “The NHL is deeply committed to advancing the conversation around mental health and we are proud to have two of our players featured in this effort with the help of the NHLPA that is prioritizing and supporting mental well-being.”

Browning is also a board member for the Ad Council.

As part of the initiative, Ad Council released a public service announcement to introduce the “Love, Your Mind” celebration in which athletes make a heart with their hands then point to their head.

The video shows all 17 athletes, including Eichel and Byfield, making the gesture as a reminder to prioritize mental health.

Ad Council also released a “Love, Your Mind” playbook, offering mental health tools and resources, as well as videos of the professional athletes sharing their mental health practices.

This marks the newest reprise of the “Love, Your Mind” campaign, which has been running since 2023. According to Ad Council, the campaign has raised more than $90 million in donated media support and driven more than 2.2 million visits to the campaign’s website.

Ad Council is a nonprofit organization that partners with advertising, media, marketing and tech companies to create various social impact campaigns. Some of those campaigns include Smokey Bear, Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk and more.

