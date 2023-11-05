Mangiapane to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Andrew Mangiapane will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

The Calgary Flames forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 8:45 of the first period in the Flames' 6-3 win at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Mangiapane received a match penalty on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.