Mangiapane to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Kraken forward McCann

Andrew-Mangiapane

© Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Andrew Mangiapane will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

The Calgary Flames forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 8:45 of the first period in the Flames' 6-3 win at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Mangiapane received a match penalty on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.