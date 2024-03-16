Toffoli scores 1st 2 goals with Jets, who blank Ducks 

Forward was traded from Devils on March 8; Brossoit gets 2nd straight shutout for Winnipeg

Recap: Ducks at Jets 3.15.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Tyler Toffoli scored his first two goals for the Winnipeg Jets, and Laurent Brossoit got his second straight shutout in a 6-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

Toffoli, acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Mar. 8, scored twice in a span of 2:58 in the third period. He extended the lead to 4-0 at 8:07 with a wrist shot on the power play off a faceoff win by Sean Monahan, and redirected a Mark Scheifele shot from in tight on the power play at 11:05 to make it 5-0.

Brossoit made 21 saves, Dylan DeMelo had a goal and an assist and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (42-19-5), who have won five of eight (5-3-0). 

John Gibson made 32 saves for the Ducks (23-41-3), who have lost five straight and six of seven (1-6-0).

Kyle Connor gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 16:20 of the first period when he tipped DeMelo’s point shot.

Nate Schmidt pushed it to 2-0 at 7:47 of the second on the power play when his shot deflected off the skates of two Ducks players and past Gibson.

DeMelo made it 3-0 at 4:59 of the third with his first goal in 64 games dating to Oct. 14.

Mason Appleton extended the lead to 6-0 at 19:54 when he one-timed Adam Lowry’s spinning backhand pass.

Anaheim used 11 forwards and seven defensemen due to forward Mason McTavish (lower body) and defenseman Radko Gudas (upper body) being scratched late.

