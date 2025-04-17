Scheifele scores in OT, lifts Jets past Ducks in finale

Forward ends it at 1:11, Hellebuyck stops 30, wins Jennings Trophy for 2nd year in row

Ducks at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele scored 1:11 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

Scheifele scored on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Josh Morrissey, who began the sequence by stealing the puck from Mason McTavish on the other end during an Anaheim 2-on-1.

Neal Pionk also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets (56-22-4), who won four of their final five (4-1-0) to end the regular season.

Hellebuyck won the William M. Jennings Trophy for the second consecutive year, which is presented annually to the goaltender(s) who plays a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season.

Winnipeg finished first in the Central Division and won the Presidents' Trophy with the League's best record, and will face the St. Louis Blues in Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blues clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday with a 6-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club.

Troy Terry scored, and Ville Husso made 42 saves for the Ducks (35-37-10), who played their last game of the season and lost their fourth straight (0-2-2). Anaheim was coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Pionk gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 13:49 of the second period, scoring with a slap shot from the point that beat Husso’s blocker.

Terry tied it 1-1 at 5:45 of the third period, tapping in the rebound after Frank Vatrano tipped Ian Moore’s point shot.

