Ducks at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (15-17-4) at JETS (27-11-1)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Colin Miller -- Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (undisclosed)

Status report

The Ducks held an optional skate. … Gibson will make his first start after missing two games with an illness. … DeMelo took part in the morning skate and is expected to play after blocking a shot and leaving in the third period a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. … Heinola enters the lineup in place of Coghlan.

