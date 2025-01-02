Ducks at Jets projected lineups
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Olen Zellweger
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Colin Miller -- Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (undisclosed)
Status report
The Ducks held an optional skate. … Gibson will make his first start after missing two games with an illness. … DeMelo took part in the morning skate and is expected to play after blocking a shot and leaving in the third period a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. … Heinola enters the lineup in place of Coghlan.