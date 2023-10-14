Ducks at Golden Knights

Latest News

Daniel Alfredsson rejoins Ottawa in player development coaching role

Alfredsson returns to Senators to work in player development, coaching
Chychrun has 3 points, Senators defeat Flyers

Chychrun has 3 points in Senators win against Flyers
Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues game preview october 14

Kraken at Blues
NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

NHL Buzz: Pietrangelo out for Golden Knights after taking puck to head
On Tap: Oilers seek win in rematch against Canucks

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers seek win in rematch against Boeser, Canucks
prospect Andrew Cristall opened eyes at Washington camp

CHL notebook: Capitals prospect Cristall building off strong training camp
Morning Skate: Cooley breaks Friday the 13th curse

Morning Skate for October 14
Penguins' Crosby, Malkin remain elite players

Crosby, Malkin show ‘they’re still elite players’ for Penguins in win against Capitals
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Minten forced his way into Toronto roster spot

Minten 'forced his way' into surprise spot with Maple Leafs
Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach

Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach
Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout

Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout
Weekes weekend watchlist highlights top games

Wild-Maple Leafs; Lightning-Senators highlight weekend schedule
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Cooley receives well wishes from family, friends ahead of NHL debut
Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Boston College honors McCoy, school's first Black woman hockey player
Blackhawks' Bedard, Canadiens' St. Louis share connection

Bedard, St. Louis to be reacquainted when Blackhawks visit Canadiens
Bedard to play first NHL game in Canada against Canadiens

Bedard ready for ‘awesome’ 1st NHL game in Canada

Ducks at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (0-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (2-0-0) 

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tristan Luneau, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Brock McGinn (undisclosed), Alex Killorn (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Jakub Demek

Suspended: Brett Howden

Injured: William Carrier (upper body),  Alec Martinez (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status Report

Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks in their season opener. ... Pietrangelo will not play after being injured during a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday; the defenseman left with 2:35 to play after he was struck on the side of the head by a shot from Hague. ... Korczak will replace Pietrangelo in the lineup. ... Howden, a forward, is serving the second of his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev during a 4-1 win on Tuesday. ... Hill will start after Thompson made 22 saves Thursday.