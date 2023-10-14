Ducks at Golden Knights
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale
Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Tristan Luneau, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Brock McGinn (undisclosed), Alex Killorn (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Jakub Demek
Suspended: Brett Howden
Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Alec Martinez (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Status Report
Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks in their season opener. ... Pietrangelo will not play after being injured during a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday; the defenseman left with 2:35 to play after he was struck on the side of the head by a shot from Hague. ... Korczak will replace Pietrangelo in the lineup. ... Howden, a forward, is serving the second of his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev during a 4-1 win on Tuesday. ... Hill will start after Thompson made 22 saves Thursday.