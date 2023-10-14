Ducks at Golden Knights

Status Report

Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks in their season opener. ... Pietrangelo will not play after being injured during a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday; the defenseman left with 2:35 to play after he was struck on the side of the head by a shot from Hague. ... Korczak will replace Pietrangelo in the lineup. ... Howden, a forward, is serving the second of his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev during a 4-1 win on Tuesday. ... Hill will start after Thompson made 22 saves Thursday.