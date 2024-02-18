Matthews’ 6th hat trick helps Maple Leafs cruise past Ducks 

Matthews’ six hat tricks are most in a season since 1995-96, when Mario Lemieux had six for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bobby McMann had two goals and an assist, William Nylander had a goal and two assists, and Timothy Liljegren had three assists for the Maple Leafs (29-16-8), who have won three in a row. Martin Jones made 19 saves.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks (19-33-2), who have lost three of four. Lukas Dostal made 14 saves on 18 shots before being replaced by John Gibson to start the second period, who made nine saves in relief.

Matthews scored a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Matthew Knies behind the net to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 3:41 of the first period.

McMann made it 2-0 at 6:06 with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Jake McCabe made it to 3-0 at 10:33 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Vatrano cut it to 3-1 at 11:32 on the power play when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Strome.

Nylander made it 4-1 at 17:37 with a power-play goal, a wrist shot from the left circle over Dostal’s blocker.

Matthews scored a power-play goal 50 seconds into the second period to make it 5-1 when he one-timed a pass from Marner at the top of the right circle.

Tyler Bertuzzi ended a 19-game goal drought to make it 6-1 at 2:51. He redirected a pass from Matthews at the top of the crease past Gibson on the power play.

Matthews completed the hat trick at 5:39 to make it 7-1 when he chipped in a loose puck in the slot for his League-leading 48th goal.

McMann stretched it to 8-1 at 17:58 when he put in a cross-ice pass at the left post from Max Domi.

Strome made it 8-2 at 15:36 of the third period with a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Nicholas Robertson scored a wrist shot from the slot for the 9-2 final at 17:54.

Maple Leafs defenseman William Lagesson left the game with an upper-body injury at 8:25 of the first period and did not return.