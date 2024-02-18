Matthews’ 6th hat trick helps Maple Leafs cruise past Ducks 

Forward has 3 goals in 2nd straight game, adds 2 assists for Toronto

Recap: Ducks @ Maple Leafs 2.17.24

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored his second straight hat trick, and sixth of the season, and had two assists for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 9-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Matthews’ six hat tricks are most in a season since 1995-96, when Mario Lemieux had six for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bobby McMann had two goals and an assist, William Nylander had a goal and two assists, and Timothy Liljegren had three assists for the Maple Leafs (29-16-8), who have won three in a row. Martin Jones made 19 saves.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks (19-33-2), who have lost three of four. Lukas Dostal made 14 saves on 18 shots before being replaced by John Gibson to start the second period, who made nine saves in relief.

Matthews scored a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Matthew Knies behind the net to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 3:41 of the first period.

McMann made it 2-0 at 6:06 with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Jake McCabe made it to 3-0 at 10:33 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Vatrano cut it to 3-1 at 11:32 on the power play when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Strome.

Nylander made it 4-1 at 17:37 with a power-play goal, a wrist shot from the left circle over Dostal’s blocker.

Matthews scored a power-play goal 50 seconds into the second period to make it 5-1 when he one-timed a pass from Marner at the top of the right circle.

Tyler Bertuzzi ended a 19-game goal drought to make it 6-1 at 2:51. He redirected a pass from Matthews at the top of the crease past Gibson on the power play.

Matthews completed the hat trick at 5:39 to make it 7-1 when he chipped in a loose puck in the slot for his League-leading 48th goal.

McMann stretched it to 8-1 at 17:58 when he put in a cross-ice pass at the left post from Max Domi.

Strome made it 8-2 at 15:36 of the third period with a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle.

 Nicholas Robertson scored a wrist shot from the slot for the 9-2 final at 17:54.

Maple Leafs defenseman William Lagesson left the game with an upper-body injury at 8:25 of the first period and did not return.

Latest News

Bedard picking up where he left off for Blackhawks before fractured jaw

NJ Devil pulls public prank on Gritty during 2024 Stadium Series

Jonas Brothers heat up MetLife Stadium with pregame performance

Protas, Mantha help lift Capitals past Canadiens

Panthers score 9 in row, cruise past Lightning

Blue Jackets, Red Wings to play 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium

Saros makes 35 saves, Predators defeat Blues

Jokiharju, Sabres rally for OT win against Wild

Bouchard scores in OT, Oilers defeat Stars

Kane has goal, assist, Red Wings shut out Flames

Devin Booker supports Red Wings before NBA Skills Challenge

Bedard gets goal, assist in Blackhawks win against Senators

Letang wears mullet wig, gushes over Jagr at Penguins practice

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Tavares out for Maple Leafs against Ducks with ‘pretty minor’ injury

Flyers, Devils show up for NHL Stadium Series dressed as hometown characters

Rempe could make NHL debut for Rangers in Stadium Series

Jagr practices with Penguins on eve of jersey retirement ceremony