Guentzel helps lift Lightning past Ducks in shootout

Brayden Point also scored, and Victor Hedman recorded his 600th NHL assist for the Lightning (24-16-3), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves.

Troy Terry and Robby Fabbri scored for the Ducks (18-21-6), who have lost five of six. Lukas Dostal made 33 saves.

Terry put Anaheim ahead 1-0 at 6:03 of the first period after a pass from Ryan Strome deflected off Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix and Terry before getting past Vasilevskiy.

Anthony Cirelli tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 14:19. Cirelli was set up close to the net and knocked the puck in off a pass from Brandon Hagel.

Guentzel gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 2:51 of the second period. He got the puck past Dostal on a rebound of his initial shot from the netfront. Nikita Kucherov provided the set-up pass.

Leo Carlsson tied it 2-2 at 11:26 with a shot from the short side after Mason McTavish got control of the puck off the boards and provided the feed.

Point put the Lightning up 3-2 at 15:26 when he finished a 2-on-1 break that defenseman Olen Zellweger attempted to keep out of the net. Play was stopped moments later, and video review confirmed that the puck crossed the goal line before making contact with Zellweger.

Fabbri tied it 3-3 at 9:53 of the third period with a redirect from the slot that got past Vasilevskiy at the far post off a shot from Jacob Trouba.