Stamkos has 3 points, Lightning defeat Ducks for 3rd win in row

Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (22-17-5), who have won three straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks (14-27-1), who are 1-2-0 midway through their six-game road trip. Lukas Dostal made 36 saves.

Victor Hedman gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 5:09 of the second period with a power-play goal off a slap shot from the point.

Stamkos extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 10:56 off a rebound of an initial shot from Brayden Point.

Vatrano made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:20 with a one-timer from the circle. He has scored in three straight games.

Stamkos scored his second power-play goal to push the lead to 3-1 at 14:47 when an attempted centering pass went off of Ilya Lyubushkin stick and past Dostal. Stamkos had scored one goal in his previous 11 games.

De Haan made it 4-1 at 9:06 of the third period with a wrist shot from the deep corner that beat Dostal to the near post. Brandon Hagel added a goal from the slot to make it 5-1 at 18:05.

Ducks forward Alex Killorn made his return to Tampa after playing his first 11 seasons with the Lightning. Killorn, who won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, was honored with a two-minute tribute video midway through the first period and received a loud ovation from the crowd.