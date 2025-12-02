Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

Pavel Mintyukov had a goal and an assist, and Mason McTavish and Chris Kreider each scored for the Ducks (16-9-1), who lost 5-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday but have won two of three. Ville Husso made 22 saves.

Beckett Sennecke assisted on McTavish’s goal to extend his point streak to eight games (eight points; one goal, seven assists), tying Paul Kariya (1994-95) for the longest run by a Ducks rookie.

It was the Ducks' first win against the Blues in the past 11 games.

Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues (9-11-7), who were looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Jordan Binnington was pulled after allowing two goals on five shots and replaced by Joel Hofer, who made 19 saves.

McTavish gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 6:33 of the first period when his shot from the left boards grazed off Cam Fowler and beat Binnington to the short side, who looked to be caught off guard.

Kyrou tied it 20 seconds later at 6:53 when he tapped in a Robert Thomas backhand feed at the right post.

Mintyukov made it 2-1 at 10:24 right after the Ducks killed a penalty when the defenseman pulled up in the right circle and beat Binnington from a sharp angle, finishing the goalie’s night in favor of Hofer.

Carlsson made it 3-1 at 5:58 of the third period when he redirected a Radko Gudas shot from the blue line past Hofer to give him 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during his point streak.

Kreider's empty-net goal at 17:23, set up by Carlsson, made it a 4-1 final.