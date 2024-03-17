Ducks at Blues

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (23-41-3) at BLUES (35-29-3)

7 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Brett Leason -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Pavol Regenda

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx

Injured: Mason McTavish (lower body), Trevor Zegras (ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Marco Scandella, Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker, Zach Dean

Injured: None

Status report

Carlsson will return after missing eight games with a concussion, and Jones returns after missing three with an illness. Lagesson, a defenseman, and Groulx, a forward, are expected to be healthy scratches. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate and are expected to play the same lineup, except for Hofer as the starting goalie, from a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to return for Ducks against Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Vilardi out indefinitely for Jets with enlarged spleen

Flyers not interested in moral victories entering ‘tough stretch’

Pluses, minuses for Islanders-Rangers, Devils-Golden Knights

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights host Devils, look to pad wild card lead in West

Lehkonen scores with 1 second left, Avalanche defeat Oilers in OT

Ovechkin scores No. 841, helps Capitals edge Canucks

Josi scores twice in 3rd, Predators top Kraken to push point streak to 14

Kyrou helps Blues edge Wild in shootout

Johnston scores in 4th straight, Stars top Kings

Unused Canadiens tickets unique keepsakes from 1974 St. Patrick's Day blizzard

Coyle scores twice, Bruins hold off Flyers

Oshie's uncle reads starting lineup before 1,000th NHL game, team gets pregame taps in

Hurricanes rally late, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout

Backlund scores twice, Flames defeat Canadiens

Nylander, Gaudreau lift Blue Jackets past Sharks to end 3-game skid