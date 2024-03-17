Ducks at Blues

DUCKS (23-41-3) at BLUES (35-29-3)

7 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Brett Leason -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Pavol Regenda

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx

Injured: Mason McTavish (lower body), Trevor Zegras (ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Marco Scandella, Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker, Zach Dean

Injured: None

Status report

Carlsson will return after missing eight games with a concussion, and Jones returns after missing three with an illness. Lagesson, a defenseman, and Groulx, a forward, are expected to be healthy scratches. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate and are expected to play the same lineup, except for Hofer as the starting goalie, from a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.