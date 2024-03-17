Ducks at Blues

DUCKS (23-41-3) at BLUES (35-29-3)
7 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Brett Leason -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Pavol Regenda
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx
Injured: Mason McTavish (lower body), Trevor Zegras (ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Marco Scandella, Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker, Zach Dean
Injured: None
Status report
Carlsson will return after missing eight games with a concussion, and Jones returns after missing three with an illness. Lagesson, a defenseman, and Groulx, a forward, are expected to be healthy scratches. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate and are expected to play the same lineup, except for Hofer as the starting goalie, from a 3-2 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.